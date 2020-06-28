A Winterville man was cited for driving while impaired on June 16 after driving without headlights, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 12:45 a.m. on Hillcrest Street near Evergreen Drive, according to the Winterville Police Department.
Markell Deonte Daniels, 25, of 2400 Grimes St., Winterville, was driving without headlights and revved his engine when stopped. He told the officer he had one beer and one shot and had just left a party. He had slurred speech and glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. He stated he should not be driving.
His blood alcohol level was not available.
Three other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between June 15-22. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Steven Downing Jr., 23, of 338 Jeanette St., Winterville, was stopped at 11:48 p.m. on June 20 on Vernon White Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Mary Joanne Sanchez, 42, of 100 Dansey Road 212, Greenville, was stopped at 4:19 p.m. on June 18 on Dansey Road by the Greenville Police Department. She had a moderate odor of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and had glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.26.
- James Albert Suggs, 62, of 14214 129th Ave., Jamacia, New York, was stopped at 11:32 p.m. on June 15 at South Main Street near Marlboro Road by the Farmville Police Department. He was driving slow with emergency flashers on. He had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.