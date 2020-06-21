A Grifton woman was cited for driving while impaired on June 12 after allegedly consuming drugs and crashing her car in a ditch, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. on East Hanrahan road near N.C. 11, according to the Grifton Police Department.
Billi Faye Elks, 42, of 3595 S. Highland Blvd., Grifton had crashed her vehicle in a ditch in a single-vehicle accident. She admitted to taking methadone and crack.
She had slurred speech and was under the influence of drugs, reports stated.
Four other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between June 8-15. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Felix Antonio Carr, 48, of 1076 Claude Green Road, Robersonville, was stopped at 4:04 p.m. on June 13 at N.C. 30 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Danny Chamberlain, 58, of 117 Pinecrest Drive, Fayetteville, was stopped at 1:13 a.m. on June 13 at N.C. 102 near N.C. 11 by the Ayden Police Department. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, admitted to drinking prior to driving and showed signs of impairment on a field sobriety test. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received DWIs in 1991 and 2016.
- Michael Romond Deberry, 38, of 293 Hedgefield Road, Farmville, was stopped at 11:09 p.m. on June 12 on U.S. 13 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol of his breath. He refused a breath test.
Mary Ellen Edwards, 61, 2207 Wandsworth Drive Apt. 3, Greenville, was stopped at 10:07 p.m. on June 12 at U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. She was stopped by a deputy for driving 86 mph in a 70 mph zone. She previously received DWIs in 2006, 1994 and 1990. Her blood alcohol level was 0.12.