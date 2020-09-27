A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired after rear-ending another driver on Sept. 18, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place on South Pitt Street near Third Street at 3:01 p.m., according to the Greenville Police Department.
Justin Kyle Burbage, 33, of 610 Dickinson Ave., Apt. 423, was driving erratically and rear-ended another driver at a traffic light.
Both vehicles were drivable and had $500 in damages.
Burbage admitted to consuming alcohol and a morphine sulfate pill before driving.
Five empty Bud Light bottles and four empty airplane bottles of Fireball were found in his car.
He was unsteady on his feet, swaying, had slurred speech and was verbally uncooperative.
He previously received DWIs in 2011 and 2013. His license was revoked.
Seven other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Sept. 14-21.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Grayson Craig Adams, 22, of 404 Swann Trail, Clayton, was stopped at 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 by the N.C. Wildlife Commission. The location of the stop was not available. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, verbally and physically combative. He refused a breath test.
- Ceaser Romero Bell, 48, of 3404 Steps Drive, Farmville, was stopped at 11:02 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Wilson Drive by the Ayden Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received a DWI in 2010.
- Billy Jack Danielson, 43, of 137 Huggins Lane, Winterville, was stopped at 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 17 on N.C. 43 by the State Highway Patrol. He had slurred speech, an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
- Antonio Jerrod Felix, 30, of 6736 Stokes Road, Middlesex, was stopped at 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 20 on N.C. 43 by the State Highway Patrol. He ran off the road three times, had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. He refused a breath test.
- Graciela Sofia Gomez Llata, 25, of 518 Lancelot Drive, Grimesland, was stopped at 10:22 p.m. on Sept. 18 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. She previously received a DWI in March. She refused a blood alcohol test.
- Zachary David Tripp, 22, of 3721 Ernest Loftin, Ayden, was stopped at 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 18 on N.C. 11 by the Grifton Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Montrell Demond Wilson, 28, of 2441 Myrtle St. Winterville, was stopped at 10:27 p.m. on Sept. 17 on Mill Street near Hammond Street by the Winterville Police Department. He was operating the vehicle without headlights and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.08. He previously received a DWI in 2018.