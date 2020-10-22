East Carolina University officials are warning students to be mindful of what they eat or drink at social gatherings after receiving reports of tainted beverages being served at a fraternity house.
Officials said the university has received reports of three incidents of drink tampering — aggravated assault under the Clery Act — at the Theta Chi fraternity.
The incidents were reported to have occurred on Sept. 24, 26 and 30. All three victims alleged that they were given pre-poured drinks from someone at a party. The university is investigating the allegations.
It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which they knows contains a harmful substance.
Officials said students should never leave a drink unattended or accept an opened or pre-poured drink at social gatherings. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.