East Carolina University authorities are investigating an allegation of drink tampering and sexual assault at a fraternity house for the second time in less than a year.
A timely warning at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday said that ECU police received a report that day alleging two people's drinks had been tampered with at the Theta Chi fraternity on Aug. 20. The report said one incident led to a sexual assault. No details were provided.
Drink tampering is considered an aggravated assault under the Clery Act, a federal law regulating campus crime policy. The university said that it is unlawful for any person to "knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which that person knows to contain any harmful substance."
ECU also issued a timely warning about drink tampering that reportedly led to a sexual assault at the frat in November. The warning was issued after Greenville police received a report that a sexual assault had occurred there on Oct. 29.
That incident led to widespread protests against Theta Chi because similar allegations had been lodged against it in 2020.
A 2020 ECU alert alleged three incidents of drink tampering after three victims said they were given pre-poured drinks by someone at a party.
Several demonstrations were held at the frat house and a group of about 30 marched on campus Nov. 17.
Also on Nov. 17, ECU’s Student Government Association Assembly passed the Survivors Support Resolution, which included support of a 100-year suspension of Theta Chi from ECU.
Chancellor Philip Rogers on Nov. 23 issued a cease and desist order for the suspension of Theta Chi's activities for a minimum of 30 days while an administrative review was conducted.
ECU News Services told The Daily Reflector in March the cease and desist directive was suspended in February but the fraternity was found responsible for alcohol violations and endangerment.
ECU said the fraternity had been placed on probation through Feb. 1, 2023, and received educational sanctions related to the violation, News Services reported.
Disciplinary probation does not restrict events but can affect sanctioning decisions if the organization has future violations, News Services said in March.
The Greenville police investigation into the November assault report was closed after the victim declined to pursue criminal charges, the department reported.
Tuesday's timely warning urged people at social gatherings not to accept drinks, even pre-packaged ones, and to report any suspicious activities as soon as possible.