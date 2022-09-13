111821_gdr_theta-chi-march-5.jpg

Demonstrators march on ECU's campus on Nov. 17 to protest alleged drink tampering at Theta Chi fraternity after a reported sexual assault at the frat.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

East Carolina University authorities are investigating an allegation of drink tampering and sexual assault at a fraternity house for the second time in less than a year.

A timely warning at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday said that ECU police received a report that day alleging two people's drinks had been tampered with at the Theta Chi fraternity on Aug. 20. The report said one incident led to a sexual assault. No details were provided.


