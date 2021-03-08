East Carolina University police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a student in her dorm room, the department reported Monday.
A campus alert from the department said the attack occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The student reported the attack on Saturday and said she was informed that the attacker may have attempted to sexually assault another woman at an off-campus party the same day.
According to the alert, the student reported that the man was an acquaintance who is not a student at ECU nor a resident of Pitt County. She said he is known to be armed with a handgun, which was not used during the commission of the sexual assault reported on-campus.
The alert said that anyone who has information on the reported assault, as well as any other assaults or attempted assaults, is urged to contact the ECU Police Department at 328-6787.
”Rape and sexual assault are never the fault of the survivor,” the alert said. “It is the perpetrator’s behavior that is wrong. Please report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible. Trust your instincts and seek help immediately if you are concerned about a person or a situation.”