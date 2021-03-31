A firearm and other property valued at more than $1,200 was stolen during a break-in from a home near Rivercreek Drive outside Washington, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Promise Drive on Monday night. They found that an HP Laptop valued at $500, a PlayStation 4 valued at $400 and an unspecified Glock firearm with ammunition valued at $300 were stolen from the home. The case is listed as active.

PITT COUNTY

In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 2700 block Clover Street, Simpson, 6:30 p.m., March 29: break-in at residence. $200 cash stolen; case active.
  • 400 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 8:14 a.m, March 29: woman reported credit card fraud; case active.
  • 2100 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 1:49 p.m., March 29: woman reported son used borrowed vehicle without consent; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 509 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 9:21 a.m., March 29: counterfeit $100 bill used at Greenville Utilities Commission; case active.
  • 500 block Boxelder Way, 10:10 a.m., March 29: vehicle broken into in parking lot; case active.
  • 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, 7 a.m., March 29: break in at Michaelangelo’s Pizza; case active.
  • 2500 block Jefferson Drive, Greenville, 2:29 p.m., March 27: Yamaha dirt bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.


4056 S. Memorial Drive, 11:13 p.m., March 26: clothes valued at $300 stolen from The Wash House; case active.

  • 2830 Gateway Drive, 12:27 p.m., March 27: merchandise valued at $6.53 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
  • 1201 Portertown Road, 3:04 p.m., March 26: sodas valued at $6.36 stolen from Sheetz. Dog bones valued at $4 damaged; case active.
  • 3202 E. 10th St., 8:49 a.m., March 26: wallet valued at $2 stolen at Speedway; case inactive.
  • 3200 block East 10th Street, 1:57 p.m., March 28: vehicle break-in on street. Firearms valued at $400

stolen; case inactive.

  • 2609 E. 10th St., 9:19 p.m., March 28: wallet, cash valued at $85 stolen at Dollar General; case inactive.
  • 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:14 p.m., March 27: credit card fraud reported at Hilton of Greenville; case inactive.
  • 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:24 p.m., March 27: food valued at $184.74 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.

    • 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:32 p.m., March 27: household items valued at $93.20 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.

    540 Cotanche St., 12:57 p.m., March 27: building materials valued at $300 stolen from Jimmy Johns; case inactive.

    Assaults

    • 100 block Oakmont Drive, 3:12 p.m, March 26: officer assaulted in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
    • 500 block Cotanche Street, 2:02 a.m., March 28: police officer assaulted by intoxicated person on street; case active.

