A firearm and other property valued at more than $1,200 was stolen during a break-in from a home near Rivercreek Drive outside Washington, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report said.
Deputies responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Promise Drive on Monday night. They found that an HP Laptop valued at $500, a PlayStation 4 valued at $400 and an unspecified Glock firearm with ammunition valued at $300 were stolen from the home. The case is listed as active.
PITT COUNTY
In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2700 block Clover Street, Simpson, 6:30 p.m., March 29: break-in at residence. $200 cash stolen; case active.
- 400 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 8:14 a.m, March 29: woman reported credit card fraud; case active.
- 2100 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 1:49 p.m., March 29: woman reported son used borrowed vehicle without consent; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 509 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 9:21 a.m., March 29: counterfeit $100 bill used at Greenville Utilities Commission; case active.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 10:10 a.m., March 29: vehicle broken into in parking lot; case active.
- 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, 7 a.m., March 29: break in at Michaelangelo’s Pizza; case active.
- 2500 block Jefferson Drive, Greenville, 2:29 p.m., March 27: Yamaha dirt bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
4056 S. Memorial Drive, 11:13 p.m., March 26: clothes valued at $300 stolen from The Wash House; case active.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 12:27 p.m., March 27: merchandise valued at $6.53 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 1201 Portertown Road, 3:04 p.m., March 26: sodas valued at $6.36 stolen from Sheetz. Dog bones valued at $4 damaged; case active.
- 3202 E. 10th St., 8:49 a.m., March 26: wallet valued at $2 stolen at Speedway; case inactive.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 1:57 p.m., March 28: vehicle break-in on street. Firearms valued at $400
stolen; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:32 p.m., March 27: household items valued at $93.20 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
540 Cotanche St., 12:57 p.m., March 27: building materials valued at $300 stolen from Jimmy Johns; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Oakmont Drive, 3:12 p.m, March 26: officer assaulted in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
- 500 block Cotanche Street, 2:02 a.m., March 28: police officer assaulted by intoxicated person on street; case active.