A break-in on Elm Street near Charles Boulevard resulted in more than $4,000 worth of jewelry being stolen.
According to an incident report, Greenville Police responded to a home at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Elm Street in response to reports of a break-in.
A resident said that various pieces of jewelry had been stolen.
The report said that the suspect or suspects gained entry by kicking down the home’s back door.
The items stolen were a gold ring, two diamond necklaces, a heart-shaped sapphire necklace, a heart-shaped ruby necklace and miscellaneous other pieces of costume jewelry. The items are valued at $4,400 in total.
The residence was last known to be secure on July 16, the report said. The residents were not home at the time of the theft.
The case is remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block West 14th Avenue, 9:28 p.m., July 20: vehicle broken into. Handgun valued at $550 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 120 E. Fifth St., 5:53 p.m., July 20: man assaulted by unknown person at 5th Street Distillery; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Teakwood Drive, Greenville, 8:51 a.m., July 20: woman reported identity theft via internet; case active.
- 1800 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 8:32 a.m., July 20: unlocked vehicle broken into at residence. $20 in cash stolen; case active.
200 block Northwest Acres, Greenville, 12:46 p.m., July 20: break-in at residence. Television valued at $200, flip phones valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 1100 block Woodsend Lane, Greenville, 4:28 p.m., July 20: two individuals defrauded of $11,000; case active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Perkins Road, Greenville, 5:27 a.m., July 20: man attacked by friend with knife. No injuries; case active.
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, 10:13 a.m., July 20: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Minor injury reported; case active.
- 10795 County Home Road, Ayden, 7:01 p.m., July 20: dis in parking lot of Haddock’s Barbeque. Gun pointed at individual; no injuries; case active.