A man pleaded guilty in Pitt County Superior Court Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his live-in girlfriend, but messages to prosecutors from family and friends said they believe the defendant deserved a life sentence.
Joshua K. Kreger, 26, of Greenville faces a minimum sentence of 64 months in prison for the Aug. 15, 2021, death of his girlfriend, Ariana Lavinia Hagen, 24, according to court documents.
Hagen’s body was found at 624 Legacy Court before 11 a.m. by first responders who called Greenville police for assistance. The residence is in the Legacy at Fire Tower complex. Hagen was pronounced dead at the scene. A death certificate listed the cause of her death as asphyxia via manual strangulation.
The Greenville Police Department on Aug. 27 reported that Kreger had been arrested and charged with an open count of murder.
In October, the Press-Republican in Plattsburgh, New York, said that Hagen’s parents, Sandy and Travis Langlois, were told a party had been thrown at the couple’s apartment the night before she was found unconscious. They said that no alcohol or drugs except an antibiotic were in her system when she died.
The family told the Press-Republican that there was physical evidence of fingerprints around Hagen’s throat. They also said that they were not informed Kreger was a suspect until after their daughter’s funeral.
Emails to Pitt County District Attorney’s Office from people close to Hagen said she was a hair and makeup artist and had relocated to Greenville from Chazy, New York. Emails from eight separate people lobbied against the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office making a plea deal with Kreger in Hagen’s death.
A message sent by Hagen’s parents to Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce on Dec. 7 said the family was unhappy about Kreger’s possible sentencing for voluntary manslaughter.
“We aren’t happy that he won’t be spending the rest of his life in prison,” the email said. “He took her life and any less than life in prison isn’t enough in our eyes.
“We pray that the judge and the court understand our feelings when we ask for the highest possible punishment.”
Hagen’s parents also posted about the court date on their shared Facebook account.
“We don’t agree with the ADA,” the post from Dec. 8 said in part. “We don’t think they did enough or everything they could have. We think the[y] just wanted to get a win and they did it.”
Taryn Sutton, a friend of Hagen’s, said that Kreger had “taken a life” and that he “spoke of wanting to continue taking lives” in her email messages to the prosecutor. She added that Kreger knows the locations of many of Hagen’s friends and that she would not feel safe when he is released from prison.
Another message from Hagen’s friend Kaitlyn Whichard said that Hagen paid most of the couple’s bills. She said Hagen and Kreger began experiencing turbulence in their relationship by June of 2021 and that Hagen frequently mentioned arguments and, eventually, a desire to end the relationship.
Whichard’s message said that during a July trip to the beach Hagen talked about leaving the relationship but expressed she “did not know how to and was afraid of him lashing out.” Whichard said on July 27 Hagen urgently asked her to come to the couple’s apartment because she was afraid to be alone with Kreger following an argument.
In an interview after Kreger pleaded guilty, Pearce told reporters that there was no guarantee the man would have received any sentence had he gone before a jury. She also alluded to a confession made by Kreger. Travis Langlois, the victim’s father, told the Press-Republican that according to investigators a note was found in Kreger’s phone in which he admitted to the killing.
“It’s possible that even if we went to trial, voluntary manslaughter would have been the best verdict that we could have gotten on the case,” Pearce said. “A confession is not sufficient to prove someone’s guilt. You have to have other evidence that corroborates their confession. Sometimes people say things and they may or may not be true.”
The district attorney’s office and Pitt County Public Defender Chris Congleton, who represented Kreger, did not respond to requests for comment.