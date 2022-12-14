Joshua Kreger

A man pleaded guilty in Pitt County Superior Court Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his live-in girlfriend, but messages to prosecutors from family and friends said they believe the defendant deserved a life sentence.

Joshua K. Kreger, 26, of Greenville faces a minimum sentence of 64 months in prison for the Aug. 15, 2021, death of his girlfriend, Ariana Lavinia Hagen, 24, according to court documents.


