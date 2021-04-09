A Farmville man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim was discovered in a car crash, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the area of 2842 King Farm Road in western Pitt County about 1 p.m. Thursday, a news release said. A man reportedly had been ejected from a vehicle. Emergency medical workers were performing CPR when deputies were dispatched.
They arrived on scene to find that Edmond Jay Moore Jr, 36, of Aurora had died, the release said. Further investigation revealed that the victim had suffered gunshot wounds.
A short time later deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood off King Farm Road, which is between Farmville and Fountain. The release said a man was walking door to door asking for a ride to Greenville.
Deputies located the man on Palm Drive and identified him as Jimmie Earl Speight Jr, 27, of Farmville. A handgun and drugs were found near the area where Speight was detained, the release said.
Following the crime scene investigation and interviews, Speight was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the release said.
He was also charged with first-degree forceable rape and first-degree kidnapping from a March 4 under investigation by the agency's major crimes unit.
Speight was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge. He was given a $3 million secured bond on the other charges.