A traffic stop in Farmville led to a drug arrest on Tuesday.
Terrell Harper, 27, of Farmville, was stopped in the area of West Hines Street and South Main Street a release said. The stop was conducted by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit officers and a K-9 unit.
Probable cause was found to conduct a narcotics investigation which yielded a digital scale with white residue along with a pill determined to be MDMA. Harper was searched and 30 pills consistent with the first were found.
Harper was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harper was later released on a $25,000 secured bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1401 Dickinson Avenue, 4:19 p.m., May 13: white 2016 Kia Optima Lx valued at $10,000 stolen in parking lot of Dickinson Fried Chicken; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 6:19 a.m., May 13: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Fuel valued at $28, $60 in change, smartphone valued at $150 and pool cues valued at $800 stolen; case inactive.
- 5100 block Deveron Street, 5:02 p.m., May 13: clothes valued at $1,070 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 1:29 a.m., May 14: vehicle broken into in parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
400 block Ash Street, 9:39 p.m,. May 13: man assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.