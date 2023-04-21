The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of Farmville men on multiple charges after the car they were in sped away from an attempted traffic stop, the agency reported on Monday.
The arrested took place on April 12 while deputies were conducting a saturation patrol in the Bell Arthur area due to a shooting report there. No one was injured in the shooting.
About 8 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Bell Arthur Road that had a fictitious license plate, a news release said. The driver turned onto Kinsaul Willoughby Road and sped away. The passenger tossed an item from the window.
The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Anderson Road, the release said, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident, the release said. The item thrown from the window was recovered by a deputy and determined to be methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle located more.
The driver, Nakia Lamont Thompson, 48, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving and operation a vehicle with a fictitious plate. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond plus a $599 bond for non-support of a child.
The passenger, Stephen Bernard Fowler, 50, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and littering. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.