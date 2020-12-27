Two fatal wrecks claimed the life of a young driver and two small children in Pitt County this month.
Jessica Plante, 18, of Ayden was discovered in a 2006 Honda that was overturned and immersed in a creek off Gum Swamp Road near Whiteline Road between Ayden and Grifton.
According to a crash report, Plante ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. She crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the right again, then struck an embankment.
Plante’s vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, the report stated. At the time of impact her vehicle was traveling 50 mph. She was trapped inside the vehicle, according to the report.
She had been operating the vehicle in an erratic, reckless, careless, negligent or aggressive manner which contributed to the wreck, the report said.
The State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck after receiving a call at 7:47 a.m. on Dec. 10 that a vehicle was overturned in a creek with frost on its tires.
Plante was found dead on the scene. The patrol will not know the time of death until they receive a medical examiner’s report, officials said.
Children die in N.C. 33 wreck
Grimesland siblings Brayden Everette, 9, and Kennisyn Everette, 2, died as a result of a car crash on Dec. 14.
The children’s mother, Linsey Everette, of Grimesland was driving eastbound on N.C. 33 at 12:37 p.m. when she veered left of center and collided with another vehicle, according to the State Highway Patrol.
The vehicle spun around in the westbound lane.
It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash but weather did not contribute to the wreck, the report said.
Everette exceeded a safe speed for the conditions, crossed the center lane and operated defective equipment, the crash report said.
She was trapped inside the 2001 Lexus with her three children aged 2, 6, and 9.
Brayden died on the scene. Kennisyn died days later at Vidant Medical Center, the patrol said. The 6-year-old and mother were transported to Vidant Medical Center.
Pedestrian death
A pedestrian, David Nadave, also died this month when a car hit him near Grimesland on Dec. 8.