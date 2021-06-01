A Greenville-area woman and her father have been arrested on charges they stole items from a home in Belvoir.
At 3:55 p.m. Friday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received report of a break in at the 1400 block of Billy Loop near Belvoir Elementary School.
An incident report said that an air conditioning unit valued at $300, three pieces of furniture valued at $300, an Igloo brand cooler valued at $100 and a fan valued at $50 were taken from the home.
The break in also caused an estimated $200 worth of damage to the residence.
A neighbor on Boss Lane provided deputies with a vehicle description. Lee Darnell, public information officer, said that the description led deputies on patrol to stop Jay Love, 65, of Greenville on Friday evening.
On Saturday, further investigation led deputies to the residence of Merri Melodi Love, 38, in Greenville where they located the stolen items. She also was arrested.
Jay Love was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Merri Love was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property. She was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Merri Love has previously been charged with felony larceny in Pitt County in 2004 and New Hanover County in 2003. She also has felony charges for a 1996 robbery and for kidnapping a minor in Halifax County, as well as drug charges dating back to 2002.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1500 block Rosemond Drive, Greenville, 9:35 a.m., May 28: woman defrauded of $136 cash, identity via reported Internet scam; case active.
- 4830 U.S. 13, Greenville, 1:16 p.m., May 28: garden benches, landscaping decorations and flowers valued at $941.70 stolen from Little’s Nursery over multiple instances; case active.
- 2300 block Sis Mills Road, Grimesland, 2:25 p.m., May 28: break in at barn; lawn mower valued at $4,200 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Buckingham Drive, Winterville, 10:21 a.m., May 29: vehicle tags valued at $100 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
- Simpson Recycling Center, Simpson, 3:35 p.m., May 30: scooter valued at $2,000 stolen from site; case active.
- 5400 block Dilda Church Road, Fountain, 11:44 a.m., May 31: break in at storage box at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 4100 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 5:45 p.m., May 31: man and juvenile assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 11:50 a.m., May 28: gun pointed at woman by spouse; case active.
- 3800 block Pamlico Court, Bethel, 1:02 a.m., May 29: woman assaulted in street; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 100 block Scott Street, 2:48 p.m., May 27: $2,763 in negotiable instruments acquired through fraud; case active.
- 1800 block East First Street, 8:04 a.m., May 27: firearm valued at $250 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
- 100 block Ripley Drive, 5:41 p.m., May 27: bikes valued at $500 stolen from residence; items recovered; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 7:40 p.m., May 27: alcoholic beverages valued at $26.90 stolen at Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 7 a.m., May 28: vehicle broken into in parking lot; purse valued at $90, wallet valued at $30 and $5 cash stolen; case active.
- 2800 block E. 10th St., 2:26 p.m., May 29: lotion, hairpick and lip balm valued at $10.50 stolen at Family Dollar; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block East 10th Street, 10:38 p.m., May 28: man assaulted at residence; damage to vehicle and license plate estimated at $1,020; case inactive.