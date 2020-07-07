The father of an 18-month-old who died in April has been charged with murder, according to jail records.
Travis Keith Gillis, 30, was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on July 2 under a $1.5 million. He was charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.
Isaiah Gillis died on April 23 after being hospitalized with a serious head injury that he did not survive, the Greenville Police Department reported in a news release on April 30.
Greenville officers were dispatched to Vidant Medical Center after receiving a report of a potential child abuse case from the Pitt County Department of Social Services, the release said.
The Pitt County Medical Examiners Office ruled the toddlers death a homicide, police said in the April press release.
The charges and arrest stem from an indictment by a Pitt County grand jury, according to a court order. The order lists the date of offense as April 22.
The police department did not immediately respond to a request seeking further information.