The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at two Pitt County homes this week and arrested a man indicted in a conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

Treyvon Ladonte Page was arrested after a search of an apartment at 907 Allen Road in Greenville, according to a document from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 23.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.