Authorities on Thursday filed a federal weapons charge against a man arrested earlier this week by Greenville police for a violent assault of a woman.
Errol Baston, 26, of 3816 Sterling Pointe Drive was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and charged by complaint with one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Baston faces a maximum penalty of 120 months’ imprisonment if convicted, a news release said. He made his first appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Swank in Greenville.
Baston initially was arrested at his home on Monday by members of the Greenville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team and a K-9 Unit after he fled through a rear door of his home.
Police reported Baston leaped on top of a car and attempted to hide. GPD K-9 Draco apprehended Baston “without further incident,” according to a news release.
Greenville police charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female in connection to an incident on Saturday.
Police said he held a woman against her will, beat her with punches and kicks, choked her and attempted to drown her in a bathtub. The warrants say that the extent of the strangulation led to markings in her neck area.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Officers seized a .40-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle from the residence. Baston has prior felony convictions for robbery and assault from Kings County, New York, according to G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.