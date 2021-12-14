A FedEx delivery driver was arrested after a witness told police she saw him throw 73 packages into the woods behind a 10th Street apartment complex.
The woman called the Greenville Police Department on Dec. 6 and said she saw the driver dump packages in the parking lot of the 33 East Apartments, 3317 E. 10th St., and throw the boxes into a wooded area behind the complex, according to Kristen Hunter, the department's public information officer.
Officers responded to the scene where they found the 73 packages but no sign of the driver, Hunter said. The witness provided a license plate number for the delivery vehicle as well as a description of the driver. The driver was identified as Dontrell Weaver, 21.
Weaver was located shortly after using the license plate number and the GPS in his delivery truck Hunter said. He was arrested and charged with two felonies: larceny by employee and littering over 500 pounds.
Hunter said the investigation did not determine why Weaver dumped the packages. She said FedEx was able to recoup and distribute all packages to their rightful owners.
The department believes the dumping was isolated.
The department posted information about the investigation to its Facebook page on Tuesday with the heading: "Christmas is saved, y'all."