Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a pair on drug and weapons charges after quelling a dispute in which one of them, claiming to be a bail bondsman, brandished a weapon outside a north Greenville bar.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Players Retreat, 1631 Pactolus Highway, according to a Saturday night news release. Deputies were already at the bar working a separate incident when they were alerted to the fight in the rear parking lot, the release said.
Deputies de-escalated the crisis and detained several individuals, the release said. During the investigation, they determined James Reddick identified himself as a licensed bail bondsman during the dispute, pulled his weapon and pointed it at several people.
Investigators also learned that Reddick, 49, of Greenville, is no longer licensed as a bail bondsman in North Carolina.
Deputies searched a vehicle operated by Reddick and Jessica Lopez, 29, of Grimesland. Several items were seized including narcotics and multiple firearms. Both Reddick and Lopez were placed under arrest.
Reddick was charged with trafficking opioids by possession, trafficking opioids by transport, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, going armed to the terror of the public, unlicensed bail bondsman and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lopez was charged with trafficking opioids by possession, trafficking opioids by transport and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reddick was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Lopez was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.