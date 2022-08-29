Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a pair on drug and weapons charges after quelling a dispute in which one of them, claiming to be a bail bondsman, brandished a weapon outside a north Greenville bar.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Players Retreat, 1631 Pactolus Highway, according to a Saturday night news release. Deputies were already at the bar working a separate incident when they were alerted to the fight in the rear parking lot, the release said.

