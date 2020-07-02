Firearms recently have been stolen from three vehicles, including one that was unlocked, according to reports from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department.
The sheriff's office responded to a vehicle break-in on Wednesday in the 3300 block of Lynch Street, Fountain. The incident took place between midnight on June 16 and 8:16 a.m. on June 30. A handgun valued at $350 was stolen from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office also reported that firearms valued at $550 were stolen from unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Evanswood Drive, Greenville, between 6 p.m. on June 25 and 5:55 a.m. on June 26.
Greenville police reported the theft of a firearm, valued at $1,000, from a vehicle in the 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard. The incident took place between 10:28 p.m. on June 26 and 1:29 p.m. on June 27.
Investigations are ongoing in all three cases.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 6:30-7:27 p.m. Jun 29: four cellphones valued at a total of $600 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block Davie Street, Winterville, 4:02 p.m. June 26: license plate valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 12:52 p.m. June 26: kitchen appliances valued at a total of $475 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Evanswood Drive, Greenville, 12:01-7:52 a.m. June 26: bicycle valued at $400 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1000 block Powers Lane, Winterville, 11:57 a.m. June 30: man assaulted; case active.
- 3800 block Glenwood Lane, Farmville, 10:50 a.m. June 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 900 block Katherines Place, Greenville, 7-9:20 p.m. June 30: man assaulted; case active.
- 1800 block NC 102 E, Ayden, 8:10 p.m. June 30: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 3800 block Bess Farm Road, Greenville, 4:02 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by strangulation by spouse; case active.
- 4000 block Azalea Street, Greenville, 6:05 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by strangulation; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4000 block Dickinson Avenue Ex., 7 a.m. June 29-10:49 a.m. June 30: cardholder valued at $5 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:42 p.m. June 30: merchandise valued at $89.53 stolen and recovered from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 2:20 p.m. June 28: miscellaneous body wash valued at $20 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
- 4001 S. Memorial Drive, 2:35 p.m. June 28: multiple boxes of seafood valued at $400 stolen by employee at Juicy Crab; case ongoing.
- 200 block Contentnea Street, 9:33 p.m. June 28: glass on patio door damaged, PlayStation 4 stolen including controller and game; case inactive.
- 300 block Haven Drive, midnight-1:41 p.m. June 26: plate valued at $25 stolen; case ongoing.
- 500 block West Roundtree Drive, 3:30 p.m. June 26: wallet valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 4000 block South Memorial Drive, 4:45 p.m. June 26: computer valued at $250 stolen; case ongoing.
- 600 block Legacy Court, 9:30 p.m. June 26-8:18 p.m. June 27: money, cellphone and hair clippers valued at a total of $470 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 1:25 p.m. June 27: various clothing items valued at $240 stolen; case ongoing.
- 200 block Bent Creek Drive, 2 p.m. June 27-5:56 p.m. June 28: two bicycles valued at a total of $310 stolen, one bicycle recovered; case ongoing.
- 700 block Peed Drive, 12:54 a.m. June 28: iPhone charged, work badge and keys valued at a total of $30 stolen; case inactive.
- 2800 block Best Road, 1 a.m.-1:32 p.m. June 28: 30 day temporary tag valued at $10 stolen; case
Assaults
- 700 block South Memorial Drive, 5:20 p.m. June 29: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 200 block S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 6:56 p.m. June 29: man assaulted; case ongoing.
- 1200 block Freeland Lane, 10:50 p.m. June 29: woman assaulted by strangulation; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 10:52 p.m. June 29: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 1400 block Iris Circle, 5:48 a.m. June 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 2:13 a.m. June 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 2:44 a.m. June 27: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 3:08 p.m. June 27: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Howard Circle, 7:42 p.m. June 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1000 block West Third Street, 10:16 p.m. June 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 2900 block Westhills Drive, 11:20 p.m. June 27: woman assaulted by relative; case inactive.
- 1200 block Battle Street, 11:50 p.m. June 27: woman assaulted by strangulation; case ongoing.
- 1200 block Freeland Lane, 10:50 p.m. June 29: woman assaulted by strangulation; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 10:52 p.m. June 29: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.