Several firearms were stolen from a vehicle after a break-in outside of Greenville earlier this week, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report.
The incident occurred in 2500 block of River Oak Road between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 5:22 a.m. on Monday, the report said. Three firearms valued at $4,150 were stolen. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4200 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 11:51 a.m. June 19-11:52 a.m. June 22: break-in reported, nothing stolen; case unfounded.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Osceola Drive, 10 p.m. June 21-1:30 p.m. June 22: attempted vehicle break-in; case inactive.
- 900 block Persimmon Place, 3:58-10:15 a.m. June 22: vehicle forcibly entered; wallet, cash and identity documents valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
3000 block Caldwell Court, 11:42 a.m. June 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
2700 block South Memorial Drive, 2:01 a.m. June 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend, sugar poured in gas tank causing $2,000 in damages; case inactive.