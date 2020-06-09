Recovery efforts continued through the day on Monday to locate the body of an off-duty Greenville firefighter who presumably drowned in the Tar River on Sunday.
Crews from several area fire-rescue and law enforcement agencies marshaled at the Port Terminal river access point and on the U.S. 264 bridge near where the man was last seen. Greenville Fire-Rescue would not release the man’s name on Monday.
Four boats with sonar capabilities were being utilized in the search. At one point on Monday they were focusing on an area along the south shoreline, east of the bridge. As of 6 p.m. on Monday a body had not been located.
A call for help came into emergency communications about 4 p.m. on Sunday, said Rebekah Thurston, spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue.
The firefighter had been swimming with others who were friends from the fire department. The man went under the water and did not come back up, she said.
Thurston said the group had been boating earlier in the day but they were not boating when the incident occurred.
Rescue personnel responded quickly Sunday but were unable to locate the man before nightfall. The search was called off about 11 p.m. and resumed Monday about 7 a.m.
Search crews were from Greenville Fire-Rescue, Bunyan Fire Department, Sidney Dive Team and Hertford County. North Carolina Wildlife was also on the water assisting, Thurston said.
The Greenville Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted. Crews have been set up on the bridge overlooking the water area with emergency vehicles and tents blocking the outer northbound lane.
Emergency personnel directed traffic around the scene throughout the day on Monday.
The search is expected to continue today if necessary. The man also was a volunteer and member of the Red Oak Fire Department, according to the department’s Facebook page.