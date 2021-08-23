Five people have been arrested after a family dispute in Greenville ended in gunfire between a man and his nephew.
The Greenville Police Department said that officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1800 block of East First Street a little before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The department said that two parties exchanged gunfire after a dispute. No injuries occurred.
Marcus Green, 37, of Greenville was taken into custody by officers at the scene of the incident. Four others suspected to be involved drove away.
They were located on N.C. 11 after police and the State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop, the department reported. All four, Dylan Edwards, 18, Justin Manning, 19, and Dontarious Griggs, 18, all of Bethel, and Sarah Parker-Langley, 18, of Greenville were taken into custody.
Edwards is Green’s nephew, the department said. The two were shooting as a result on an ongoing dispute between Edwards and Green’s daughter, who is Edwards’ cousin.
The three other suspects were in the car with Edwards at the time of the shooting, police reported.
The department clarified that the case remains under investigation. It is believed that more than one of the suspects who were in the vehicle with Edwards went to the First Street location to confront his family members.
All five suspects were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.
Edwards, Griggs and Parker-Langley remain in the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday under $10,000 secured bonds.