A federal judge has sentenced a Greenville ambulance company manager to more than five years in prison for Medicare fraud and identity theft, the U.S. Attorney announced.
Davon Terrell Henderson, 32, of Greenville, manager of Med-1 Interfacility Care, worked with billing clerk Pamela Dewitt Babb to fraudulently bill Humana, a Medicare Part C contractor, for more than $6.1 million dollars in fictitious ambulance services, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon.
To carry out the crime, Henderson paid others to steal Humana beneficiaries and Medicare identification numbers, mostly from assisted living facilities. Henderson and Babb then used the identities of the beneficiaries to “back-bill” Humana for the fake services. In total, Henderson and Babb reaped $4.7 million from the fraud scheme, which they split amongst themselves.
The thefts occurred between 2014-16 when Henderson was manager of the ambulance transportation company and the owner of a wheelchair transport company named H&H Transport Services. Babb was sentenced in January of 2020 to serve 72 months in federal prison for her role in the schem.
Henderson was sentenced on Thursday to more than 64 months in prison and three years of supervised release on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was also ordered to pay $4,726,464.42 in restitution.
“Medicare entrusts its providers to only bill taxpayers for the work that they actually perform,” Higdon said in a news release. “In this case, the defendants blatantly abused that trust, stealing millions from taxpayers in the form of fake ambulance services. This case is a reminder to the public that the price of these crimes is spending years in federal prison.”
The United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General, handled the investigation of this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore served as the prosecutor.