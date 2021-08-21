A former Greenville mayor has a cautionary tale about scammers, one he hopes will spur law enforcement and the public to further action.
Ed Carter, 82, mayor from 1987-89 and a City Council member from 1983-87, said he has been the victim of two scam attempts in the past month. The first attempt took place over the phone when a woman claiming to be related to Carter called requesting money for legal aid.
“I received a call on a Tuesday from a young woman claiming to be my daughter,” Carter said. “I knew that could not be the case, since my daughters are grown. I assumed it might be my granddaughter.”
The caller told Carter that she had been arrested in Charlotte for driving while impaired and hitting a pregnant woman’s car.
“She said that she had had only a drink of wine and had blown a 0.01 for the officer, which is not enough to be charged with DWI,” Carter said. “A number of things she said did not add up.”
The caller was using a Maryland area code, Carter said, and requested that he send her $10,000 for bond via FedEx. Carter said his son-in-law, a deputy sheriff, confirmed that it was not his granddaughter calling. No payments were made.
Last week, Carter said, he received a call from people claiming to be Suddenlink. Carter said that his neighborhood was having cable troubles and that he assumed it was a follow up on maintenance requests.
Carter said that he logged into his personal computer and granted access to the caller, who showed him stop errors. They then told him that Suddenlink owed him $500 and deposited it into his account.
“They saw my bank information,” Carter said. “They claimed they had put a $5,000 deposit in my computer but the bank statement showed $500. I believe they would have asked for the $4,500 back but I caught them with their red drawers on.”
In both cases, Carter said, he has called on the Greenville Police department for aid. He said he was disappointed that they could not do more. “It seems they do not have time for it,” Carter said.
Officer Tyler Whaley, a department spokesman, said that the department dedicates two detectives to all financial crimes and one to computer crimes.
“Staffing throughout the various units of our department is always being monitored and evaluated based on the needs of the community,” Whaley said in an email Thursday. “We have various units within our department who are subject matter experts on the job they perform within their unit. Should a need arise that a particular unit needs additional personnel, our command staff will evaluate the request and allocate resources to address community needs.”
Whaley further said that the detective who works in computer crimes is the one most likely to “fill in” with financial crimes during times with numerous cases.
Both Carter and Whaley said that residents should be aware of their telephone conversations and when communicating over the internet. Whaley used people claiming to be Suddenlink representatives as an example as well.
“Asking for any kind of payment over the phone is a red flag that this is a scam,” Whaley said. “If you are unsure as to who you are speaking with, hang up the phone. If they make a claim that you feel may be legitimate, like a Suddenlink bill, simply hang up the phone and follow up independently through different resources to verify any information.”
Incident reports made available through GPD and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office show that fraud is still a regular occurrence in Pitt County. On Aug. 11, a Greenville man reported to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office he had been defrauded of $316,000.
Carter expressed most of his concerns for the elderly community of Pitt County being targeted by scammers.
“It messes with your nerves,” Carter said. “With everything else we worry about this is just another thing that makes you feel like you are being attacked.”
Whaley said that detectives who handle fraud cases do not see any demographic particularly targeted. However, it is elderly people and college age individuals who are more likely to provide personal or financial information, Whaley said.
It’s never a good idea to provide financial or personal information to callers seeking that type of information over the phone, according to law enforcement. The best thing to do is simply hang up.