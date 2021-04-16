A suspect who fled from sheriff’s deputies in Grimesland turned out to be a former police officer.
Clint Smith, 39, was arrested on April 7 for fleeing and eluding arrest following a short chase with deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
He was stopped at the intersection of J.C. Galloway Road and Black Jack Simpson Road at 7:29 a.m.
Following the stop, deputies found heroin residue and drug paraphernalia in his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.
Smith also was in possession of a police lieutenant’s badge. Further investigation revealed that he was formerly a lieutenant with the Scotland Neck Police Department. Smith also was found to be in possession of a Beaufort County Detention ID.
Smith was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving, wanton disregard.
Smith was booked under a $30,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3700 block Cecelia Hart Lane, Farmville, 12:46 p.m., April 13: 24-pack of bottled water valued at $10 stolen from field; case active.
- 1600 block Margaret Court, Greenville, 9:49 a.m., April 14: vehicle tag valued at $30 stolen; case closed.
- 1700 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 12:20 p.m., April 14: AR-15 rifle valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5000 block N.C. Highway 11, 9:14 a.m., April 13: woman, child under 12 assaulted at residence. Report lists offender as a boyfriend; case active.
- 500 block Rustic Lane, Greenville, 5:43 p.m., April 14: man assaulted by close friend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3700 block Hog Market Road, Farmville, 1:20 p.m., April 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 1:56 a.m., April 13: vehicle broken into at Camelot Inn. Handgun valued at $660 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1100 block Van Dyke Street, 9:11 p.m., April 13: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 200 block Oak Branches Circle, 12:55 a.m., April 14: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 12:36 a.m., April 14: woman assaulted at residence. Cell phone valued at $250 and house key stolen; case inactive.