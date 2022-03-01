A woman accused of providing prescription medication to a Greenville police sergeant the day before he died in fire at his Ayden home appeared in Pitt County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Cornelia Reshan Cox, 42, of Grimesland made her first Superior Court appearance for charges of possession with intent to deliver/sell a schedule IV controlled substance, delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a Toyota 4Runner for use, storage or sale of controlled substances.
The charges are connected to the death of Sgt. Tim McInerney, who died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries at his home on Fox Hollow Drive on June 12, according to an autopsy report.
Cox is accused of delivering McInerney Zolpidem, a generic version of Ambien, on June 11. She was arrested on Jan. 12 following her indictment by a grand jury on Jan. 10.
The hearing Tuesday was an administrative measure to set court dates. Cox will next appear in court on June 7.
Cox is a former administrator for Pitt County Schools. A former parent teacher association president at Creekside Elementary was present at Tuesday's hearing and confirmed that Cox had been an assistant principal at the school.
According to previous reports, Cox was recognized as the North Carolina Association of Educators Assistant Principal of the Year while at Creekside in 2013.
She was named principal at Ayden Elementary later than year and became principal of C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville in 2019, according to previous news reports.
When Kim Harris was named principal at C.M. Eppes in February 2020, a school spokesperson told The Daily Reflector that Cox was on family leave. Pitt County Schools told the reflector last month that Cox submitted her resignation effective Dec. 31, 2021.
The former PTA official was stunned after learning about charges against Cox, having been friends with McInerney as well, the person said. McInerney's sister, Greenville Police Capt. Tara Stanton, also was in attendance at the hearing.