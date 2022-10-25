A former school administrator will serve five consecutive days in jail and faces four years probation for providing sleeping medication to a Greenville police officer the day before he died in a fire at his Ayden home.

Cornelia Reshan Cox, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with the intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance in Pitt County Superior Court.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.