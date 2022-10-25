A former school administrator will serve five consecutive days in jail and faces four years probation for providing sleeping medication to a Greenville police officer the day before he died in a fire at his Ayden home.
Cornelia Reshan Cox, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with the intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance in Pitt County Superior Court.
The prosecution said Cox provided Greenville Police Department Sgt. Tim McInerney with the Zolpidem, a generic version of Ambien, that was found in his system after an autopsy.
McInerney died in a 4 a.m. fire at his home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden on June 12, 2021. An autopsy said his death was the result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
The 26-year law enforcement veteran was an original member of the U.S. Marshal Service Eastern North Carolina Fugitive Task Force, oversaw Greenville’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit and served in other roles with the department.
The state said McInerney and Cox were friends and that she had obtained the pills through the mail. On the day the State Bureau of Investigation visited her home, she had received a similar package of prescription medication.
The state said that on June 11 McInerney went to D.H. Conley High School, where Cox was an assistant principal, and was seen on camera taking the pills from her vehicle.
Cox also had been administrator at Creekside Elementary where she was recognized as the North Carolina Association of Educators Assistant Principal of the year in 2013. She was principal at Ayden Elementary later in 2013 and was named principal of C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville in 2019.
Cox submitted her resignation from Pitt County Schools on Dec. 31, 2021.
McInerney’s family spoke to Judge J. Carlton Cole at Monday’s hearing and asked him to consider a penalty beyond the four years of probation — the maximum sentence for the charges. Cole was called in especially for the trial after Superior Court judges Marvin Blount and Jeffrey Foster had to recuse themselves for having known Cox, Cole said.
McInerney’s family said that the officer suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because his partner in the U.S. Marshals task force, Warren “Sneak” Lewis, died in his arms after being shot while serving a 2011 murder warrant in Kinston. McInerney’s wife of 15 years, Nicole, also died unexpectedly in 2018.
His father, Paul McInerney, said that the family’s call for a stronger penalty was not borne out of vengeance. He said that he does not excuse his son for taking the medication.
McInerney’s sister, Tara Stanton, a Greenville captain, said that McInerney was a victim of the stigma surrounding mental health in law enforcement. She said that the Zolpidem prevented him from freeing himself or calling for help when the fire broke out and that he had been awake for “days” prior to obtaining the pills from Cox.
Stanton said she did not want Cox around people she can manipulate, “especially kids,” in regard to her sentencing. She and McInerney’s mother were emotional as they spoke to the judge.
The prosecution also read a statement from McInerney’s daughter, Sydney, who was staying with friends at the time of the fire. In the letter she called McInerney her best friend and hero and said the fire took with it all her memories of her mother. She said she does not consider it fair that Cox will not suffer consequences.
Cox’s attorney, Myron Hill, said he was friends with McInerney as well. Coles said he had the desertion to add five days in jail to any sentence.
Cox will have to serve that time in the Pitt County Detention Center by Dec. 12. He said that he arranged that part of sentencing with Hill prior to the hearing.
Coles said that McInerney suffered “more than anyone probably should have,” in addressing the family. He told the court that Cox’s sentence is a result of the state’s Conditional Discharge Program, which included her completing a controlled substance assessment and 40 hours of community service. Members of Cox’s family were also present.
Cox was given a chance to speak. She expressed remorse and added she treasured memories of holidays spent between her family and McInerney’s. She said she hoped that God would soften the family’s hearts to someday accept her apology.
GPD declined to comment on Cox’s guilty plea.