Handcuffs
File photo/The Daily Reflector

An active duty service member stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville has been indicted in multiple interstate and international fraud and money-laundering scams involving online romance scams and other schemes, the U.S. Attorney General announced on Friday.

Sanda G. Frimpong, 33, was arrested Wednesday upon the unsealing of a 19-count indictment that included charges of money laundering, fraud, conspiracy, aggravated identity theft and access device fraud in connection. He faced 10 to 20 years in prison per count and potential fines.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.