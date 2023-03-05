An active duty service member stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville has been indicted in multiple interstate and international fraud and money-laundering scams involving online romance scams and other schemes, the U.S. Attorney General announced on Friday.
Sanda G. Frimpong, 33, was arrested Wednesday upon the unsealing of a 19-count indictment that included charges of money laundering, fraud, conspiracy, aggravated identity theft and access device fraud in connection. He faced 10 to 20 years in prison per count and potential fines.
“Online romance scams are increasingly targeting lonely, vulnerable, and often elderly victims,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “Our office is committed to seeking justice for fraud victims just as we are to prosecuting those who took advantage of programs intended to help unemployed and underemployed folks who struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the indictment, Frimpong and other conspirators engaged in elaborate scams, impersonating romantic love interests, diplomats, customs personnel, military personnel, and other fictitious personas, Easley's office reported. The scams ensnared victims by earning their confidence with promises of romance, sharing of an inheritance or other riches, or other scenarios.
The scenarios were intended to fraudulently induce the victims to provide money or property to the conspirators, Easley's office reported. Frimpong allegedly laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds of these frauds through various bank accounts across state lines and through contacts in Ghana.
Additionally, in a separate scam, according to the indictment, Frimpong and other conspirators fraudulently applied for unemployment assistance in various states, using stolen identities. This fraud included allegedly obtaining over $100,000 in funds intended for those struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and made available via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the CARES Act.
Frimpong was indicted on three counts of money laundering; seven counts of wire fraud; three counts of mail fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud; three counts of aggravated identity theft; and two counts of access device fraud. Arraignment before United States District Judge James C. Dever III is scheduled to occur later this year.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after United States Magistrate Judge James E. Gates presided over Frimpong’s initial appearance. Defense Criminal Investigative Service is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David G. Beraka is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.