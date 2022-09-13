A Fountain man has been arrested in a Sept. 1 armed robbery in Snow Hill and in the theft of $500 cash from a woman at a convenience store in Falkland in August, law enforcement reported.
A man armed with a handgun robbed the Speedway on U.S. 258 North in Snow Hill about 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 1, the Greene County Sheriff's Office reported.
The agency reported that the man displayed a weapon and demanded money before assaulting the store clerk and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber is believed to have left in a dark sedan. The clerk suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS.
Shortly after the incident, deputies posted photos on social media that showed an armed man wearing a white tank top and tan pants.
The sheriff's office reported the posts generated numerous tips that helped identify the man as 35-year-old Lenwood Pettaway of Fountain.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Greenville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Pettaway was arrested on outstanding warrants from Greenville and Pitt County on Sept. 7, the sheriff's office reported.
Among the crimes for which he was charged was an Aug. 22 theft at the Falkland Mini-Mart, 5967 S. Main St. A 73-year-old woman told responding Pitt County deputies that a man stole the cash from her at the store and left the area on foot.
Deputies used a K9 in an effort to apprehend the suspect but were unable to locate a track, a news release said. They believe that the suspect was picked up by a car.
The next morning, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Pettaway, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported. Warrants were obtained charging Pettaway with larceny and possession of stolen property.
After his arrest last week by Greenville officers, Pettaway confessed to the armed robbery of the Speedway in Greene County, the sheriff's office reported.
Greene County deputies charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury. Charges from Greenville include three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault, larceny and communicating threats.
He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.
"The Greene County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all of the individuals that called in giving tips, and a special thanks to Greenville Police Department and its VCAT members who located and safely arrested the suspect," a post from the Greene County agency said.
Break-in suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins that included the theft of a firearm in July.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that Carlos Whitaker, 25, was arrested Sunday by Greenville Police on multiple outstanding warrants connected to the late July break-in of four vehicles on East Hanrahan Road. Whitaker was accused of stealing a handgun and other items from the vehicles.
A victim on July 26 had notified the sheriff's office their vehicle was broken into overnight. The release said an investigation by the office found other residents had been victims of similar crimes.
Whitaker is listed as homeless in the Pitt County Detention Center's online detainee search tool.
Whitaker was charged with four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; possess stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon; and three counts of misdemeanor larceny. He made his first appearance in Pitt County District Court on Tuesday.
Whitaker has prior arrests to include burglary in 2017 as well as breaking or entering vehicles in March 2016.