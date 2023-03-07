...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
A fourth person has now been be arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two at a convenience store north of Greenville last month.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Khalil Dysheem Jy’cene Everett, 20, of Greenville was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon for his alleged involvement in the Feb. 11 incident at New York Grocery, 2596 Old River Road.
Deputies initially responded to the store about 7:45 p.m. the day of the shooting. Six people were inside the store when shots were fired, the sheriff’s office reported previously.
One person wounded in the shooting was found by deputies at River Road Estates Road as they were responding to the incident. That person was a juvenile.
The department has withheld information about the second person who was shot.
Deputies arrested a 16-year-old on Feb. 14 and charged him with with one count of attempted murder. The arrest of a second 16-year-old was announced Feb. 21. That youth was charged with six counts of attempted murder as well as discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied building. Both were placed in the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.
Everett was arrested by members of the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team with the Greenville Police Department, according to a news release issued on Tuesday. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, the release said.
Everett has prior convictions for possessing stolen goods in 2021 and breaking and entering vehicles in 2022.
The investigation has also led to the arrest on Feb. 14 of Lijahmere Daitreonie Daniels, 18, of 4135 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville.
She was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was released from the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.