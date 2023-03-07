A fourth person has now been be arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two at a convenience store north of Greenville last month.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Khalil Dysheem Jy’cene Everett, 20, of Greenville was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon for his alleged involvement in the Feb. 11 incident at New York Grocery, 2596 Old River Road.


