The Greenville Police Department has arrested a fourth man in a Thursday fire at the Imperial Tobacco office structure.
Daniel Ketroi Love, 22, turned himself in to authorities on Friday, the department reported. He has been charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burn certain public buildings. He was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Love turned himself in after police used video surveillance to identify and track down three other suspects on Thursday. Matthew Devoe Klettner, 22, Thomas Andrew Hollingsworth, 23, and Evan Hugh Korbuesieski, 22, also were charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burn certain public buildings.
Firefighters were called to the two story, brick office building about 3:45 a.m. as flames and smoke towered through the roof. The downtown structure was to be incorporated into the development of a hotel on the site.
Information about how the fire was started has not been provided. A news release said the investigation was continuing. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting, officials said.
One firefighter suffered an injury during the response, Greenville Fire-Rescue reported.
The building served as an office for a large tobacco processing facility that operated on the 8.6 acre site in the Dickinson Avenue corridor.
A fire of unknown origin burned most of the surrounding plant in 2008. The facility was about 100 years old at that time and was under option for renovation and redevelopment.
The city purchased the site in 2012 and used a federal Brownfield grant to clean up toxins left from the fire and plant operations.
In February, the Greenville City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Seacoast Communities so the developer could build a boutique hotel and apartments on the site.
Measures to preserve the history of the Imperial plant and west Greenville were included in the agreement, including stabilizing and improving the appearance of the office building while maintaining its historic character.
The Imperial plant operated in Greenville from the early 1900s into the 1990s. Its towering smokestack dominated the city’s skyline but had to be demolished after the 2008 fire.