Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in the Friday shooting of another teen that sparked two more gang-related shootings on Saturday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Police on Monday reported that the juveniles were taken into custody shortly after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
That incident occurred in the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle in the Kearney Park neighborhood off of Howell Street near South Greenville Elementary School.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for GPD, said that the three suspects were in a car with a fourth person of legal driving age.
The vehicle was located at an apartment complex on Rosemont Drive off of County Home Road south Fire Tower Road in Greenville. Officers found a handgun while arresting the suspects.
The department said that the woman driving the car was being cooperative with police but it did not release further information on her status.
Monday’s release said the Kearney Park shooting is likely related to two retaliatory incidents on Saturday.
The first occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Haven Drive, located off of Landmark Street behind the Greenville Convention Center.
Hunter said that a stray bullet entered an apartment and hit a woman inside in her leg. Police believe that someone else in the vicinity was being targeted and that the woman was an unintended victim of the crime.
Two other people were shot later that night in the area of Pitt and Brown streets, south of Howell. Hunter said investigators believe that the two were together when a suspect approached on foot and shot them.
The department said none of the injuries were life threatening. Investigators believe all three incidents are connected to an ongoing dispute between local rival gangs it labeled as “1700” and “300.”
“Strong leads have developed and additional arrests are forthcoming,” the release said. “As detectives work to close these cases, citizens can expect to see an increased police presence in areas where recent criminal activity has occurred as an extra layer of safety.”
Hunter said investigators strongly believe the incident on Friday was the catalyst for Saturday’s violence.
The 17-year-old on Friday was transported to Vidant Medical Center. Further information about his condition was not provided.
The 14-year-old suspects were taken into custody for questioning and have been charged. They were placed in custody at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Center.
It’s not the first time teenagers have been involved in deadly violence at Kearney Park.
Blaise Joshua Okale-Weeks, 18, and Daceion Sanders, 15, were gunned down at an apartment at 1808-B Kennedy Circle shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019.
Police two days later charged Raeshawn Lamont Reid, 18, and Dexter Javonta Daniels, 18, both of Greenville, with open counts of murder.
Court documents later revealed that police believe shootings occurred during a drug deal. Dexter and Reid are awaiting trial. Their next court date is June 10, according to the Administrative Office of the Court calendar tool.
The department is urging anyone with information about the shootings on Friday and Saturday to contact them at (252) 329-4300 or Pitt — Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.