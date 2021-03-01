A Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a fugitive after stopping a driver operating a vehicle without a visible registration plate, the agency reported on Sunday.
The arrest occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Friday when a deputy was on patrol in the area of N.C. 43 S. and B Stokes Road, a news release said.
He observed the driver and initiated a traffic stop, the release said. The driver presented a false name to the deputy. An investigation revealed the driver’s true identity to be Michael Dewitt Baker, 37, of Havelock.
Further investigation confirmed a fugitive warrant for unlawful flight from the state of Colorado, the release said. It did not specify the charges from Colorado.
Baker was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond, where he awaits extradition to Colorado.