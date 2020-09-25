The Greenville Police Department responded to an armed robbery on early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at 2100 block Montclair Drive at 2:17 a.m.
A man was robbed at gunpoint. Four gold chains valued at a total of $700 were stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1301 W. Arlington Blvd., 9:13 p.m. Sept. 22: alcoholic beverage and chips valued at a total of $4 stolen from Circle K; investigation ongoing.
- 1000 block Charles Boulevard, 11:28 p.m. Sept. 22: bike valued at $40 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1500 block Halifax Street, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 22-3:50 a.m. Sept. 23: firearm, earbuds, knife and watch valued at a total of $485 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2600 block Sawgrass Drive, 5:21 a.m. Sept. 23: keys valued at $30 stolen; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 5:46 p.m. Sept. 23: airpods and TV valued at a total of $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 9 p.m. Sept. 23-4:49 a.m. Sept. 24: GPS valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23: vehicle and keys valued at a total of $5,020 stolen, vehicle later recovered; investigation ongoing.
- 3300 block Evans Street, 11 p.m. Sept. 23-12:06 a.m. Sept. 24: handgun valued at $250 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 900 block West Arlington Boulevard, 8:31 a.m. Sept. 24: motor vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 406 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:58 p.m. Sept. 20: storage shed at Nulook forcibly entered, sustained $30 in damages; case inactive.
- 3900 block Brookstone Drive, 10-11:54 p.m. Sept. 21: vehicle entered, nothing stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 22: woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7700 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 10 a.m.-4:26 p.m. Sept. 22: firearms and hunting equipment valued at a total of $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 8100 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, midnight Sept. 21-3:46 p.m. Sept. 22: tires with rims valued at $2,000 stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Ken Lane, Greenville, 8 p.m. Sept. 20-12:04 p.m. Sept. 22: smoker valued at $700 stolen; case active.
- 1200 block Victor Drive, Greenville, midnight Sept. 14-8:17 a.m. Sept. 22: $300 in cash stolen; case cleared.
- 4400 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 6 p.m. Sept. 22: bicycles valued at $75 stolen; case active.
- 1500 bock Dover Circle, Greenville, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 9-9:13 a.m. Sept. 23: toy cars valued at $20 stolen; case closed.
- 3100 block Aunt Lessies Lane, Greenville, 12:30-8:32 a.m. Sept. 23: attempted breaking and entering; case active.
1200 block Lewis Dudley Road, Greenville, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 23: subject broke into truck, fled after shots were fired; case active.
1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, noon-6:11 p.m. Sept. 21: Ambien valued at $100 stolen; case cleared.
Assaults
- 1500 block Mayes Circle, Greenville, 12:45-1:29 p.m. Sept. 22: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 2100 block Sunnybrook Road, Greenville, 7:24 p.m. Sept. 22: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 3700 block NC 903 North, Stokes, 10:02 p.m. Sept. 23: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.