A vehicle break-in at a Greenville hotel led to the theft of almost $3,000 in golfing equipment.
Greenville Police received a report of the break-in at 8:24 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on 2225 Stantonsburg Road.
Officers were told that the victim’s rental vehicle had been broken into between 9 p.m. Tuesday and the time of the report.
A set of golf clubs valued at $2,500 and a range finder valued at $200 were reported stolen, as were two bags containing clothing and shoes valued at $1,250.
The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Woodside Road, 3 p.m., Sept. 21: cellphone valued at $10 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 1:41 p.m., Sept. 22: man robbed by two individuals with handgun in parking lot. $290 in cash stolen; case active.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 10:42 p.m., Sept. 22: case of beer valued at $9 stolen from Walgreens; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
300 block East 10th Street, 11 p.m., Sept. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 1:07 a.m., Sept. 21: woman assaulted with cutting instrument; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:22 p.m., Sept. 21: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
1400 block Polk Avenue, 6:20 p.m., Sept. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 400 block Tyson Street, 1:10 a.m., Sept. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Cedar Court, 6:09 a.m., Sept. 22: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block Decorah Court, Greenville, 11:06 p.m., Sept. 22: individual found in possession of stolen rental vehicle from Johnston County; case closed by arrest.
- 4900 block U.S. 258, Farmville, 11:05 a.m., Sept. 22: vase stolen from gravesite; case cleared.
- 1400 block Rick Circle, Greenville, 8:08 a.m., Sept. 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Handbag valued at $30, $60 in cash stolen. Damage to vehicle valued at $750; case active.
- 2300 block Decorah Court, Greenville, 9:57 a.m., Sept. 23: purse valued at $100, identification information stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
- 6750 N.C. 30, Bethel, 10:22 a.m., Sept. 23: $17,215 in cash embezzled from Sun Energy 1. Money is believed to have been stolen between Dec. 10, 2019, and Sept. 16; case active
- 700 block Barrus Construction Road, 2:08 p.m., Sept. 23: phone valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 7 a.m., Sept. 23: vehicle broken into at residence between Sept. 2 and Sept. 23. Video game consoles valued at $440, tools valued at $475, radio valued at $130, exercise equipment value at $215 and motorcycle helmet valued at $248 stolen; case active.
Assaults
6000 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 7:48 p.m., Sept. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 300 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 7:53 p.m., Sept. 23: woman threatened at residence; case closed.