The Greenville Police Department reported Thursday that 2021 saw a decrease in property crimes, an uptick in aggravated assault incidents and the highest number of violent crimes in the city since 2018.
A memo from Chief Mark Holtzman to the Greenville City Council dated March 11 said that the city saw the total of property and violent crimes in the city decrease from 2,909 to 2,511, a reduction of roughly 14 percent. Of those crimes, 18.5 percent (464) were violent crimes, an increase of about 11 percent from 2020 (415).
Still, the memo said, since 2016 the city has seen a downward trend across these two areas. In the past five years, the number of property crimes, which include larceny, auto larceny and burglary, have dropped 44.8 percent.
About 81 percent (1,655) of property cases in 2021 were larceny, a trend that it is in line with the past five years. Across all three crimes categories, property crime numbers continued their downward trend since 2016.
Violent crime rates tell a similar story. While the slight overall increase since 2020 may be concerning, numbers aside from aggravated assaults were down. Violent crimes also include homicide and rape, both of which dropped, and robbery, which stayed the same.
Homicide numbers fell from 11 in 2020 to three in 2021. Rapes fell from 27 to 25. Robberies maintained at 73. Aggravated assaults spiked from 304 to 363.
In a similar report issued in January of last year, Holtzman called 2020’s homicide numbers an anomaly. He also acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had provided a good reason for people to stay home and thus reduce the number of crimes around the city. He does not feel that is the case this year.
“This past year we’ve seen our economy and calls for service return to normal,” Holtzman said. “I think it speaks to the efforts the officers are doing, the detectives are doing on a day-to-day basis, behind the scenes to keep our community as safe as we can.
“They are quick to respond to calls, quick to close cases which prevents further crime from taken place,” he said. “Crime prevention can be deterrents, but crime prevention can also be the quick close of a case, and more and more of our property crime cases and even our violent crime cases are getting closed at such a rate I believe it is having an impact.”
In the memo, Holtzman listed a number of factors contributing to violent crime reduction. That includes an increase in the size and use of specialized units like its Gang and Neighborhood Policing units. Public safety cameras also have expanded each year, the memo said, as have community engagement programs.
Holtzman said in 2020 the department focused on addressing property crime and last year started focusing on violent crime prevention.
“Violent crime is certainly a bit harder to tackle sometimes, but there is certainly no more notable cause to go after,” Holtzman said. “I feel like every time we can prevent a shooting from taking place in a weekend, in a particular neighborhood, that neighborhood gets relief from that crime.”
When it happens enough times, a neighborhood’s reputation will change, violent behavior becomes abnormal and people are more willing to talk when it happens, he said.
In the past five years, the department’s budget has climbed. It spent $23.8 million in 2016-17. In 2021-22, the department has budgeted $28.5 million, with 78.6 percent — $22.4 million — coming from personnel expenditures followed by operating costs ($5.6 million) and capital funding ($446,567). About $17.3 million is already accounted for, according to the city’s financial transparency tool.