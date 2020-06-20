The Greenville Police Department has ended its involvement in a program that supplied the department with excess military equipment, but some community members say that does not meet demands made at City Hall on June 6.
The city released a memo on Wednesday from Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman that the department had made the decision to end its involvement with the U.S. Department of Defense Excess Property 1033 program in March, before the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minn., sparked nationwide protests and criticism of the program.
The department on March 13 made a request to the North Carolina coordinator for program to accept a return of its remaining equipment, which consisted of eight rifles with wooden stocks that were converted to fire blank cartridges during ceremonial occasions by the department’s honor guard.
The department was notified it would not be able to return the equipment until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“The rifles are currently being held in storage and will be returned at the first available opportunity, thus ending our involvement with the 1033 program,” the memo said.
Department public information officer Kristen Hunter said the city has received questions regarding department’s involvement in the program so the memo was distributed to council members as clarification if they were to get inquiries from the public.
She said the earliest record of the department’s involvement in the program is 1994, when it received an ambulance, Chevy Blazer and a generator.
Ending the department’s participation in the program was among four demands issued during a peaceful demonstration June 6 by a pair of community organizations that have been critical of the police department, Mapinduzi and the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism.
Organizer Dedan Waciuri, who was among protesters arrested in connections to a destructive demonstration on May 31, said he believes the announcement is a result of pushback across the country that police should not be receiving militarized equipment. He said it is a relief the department will no longer be participating in the program.
He said the 1033 program is only part of the problem. Other demands issued by the group include establishment of an independent civilian police review board to oversee complaints, an independent prosecutor for police brutality cases, and an elected community police board to hire, promote and discipline officers.
Waciuri said police will continue to unfairly occupy and surveillance black communities without reforms. He said teargas and flash bangs have been used in Greenville in the past during police actions in west Greenville.
“I think we started to raise a discussion that exposes contradictions in this institution, and I think it really put them in a position to see for themselves that people are dissatisfied with the way that people are being funded for things that have nothing beneficial in it for the community they serve,” Waciuri said. “This money is not allocated towards housing or health care and things like that so I think people are starting to really question why is it these people are allowed to have so much money toward weapons of mass destruction.”
Pitt County CAR co-chair Don Cavellini, a longtime community organizer, said the announcement came as people are fighting police power across the county, most recently with the killing of Rayshard Brooks on June 19 in Atlanta.
“They’re announcing it now because of the motion of the people united fighting abusive police power and the killing of black and brown people all across the country by the police,” Cavellini said.
Greenville City Manager Ann Wall and Mayor P.J. Connelly had emailed Cavellini acknowledging the June 6 demands had been received. There has been no indication since then that anything was being done to address the demands, he said.
The city on June issued a statement that it had received the list and initiated discussions about it. The Reflector asked Mayor P.J. Connelly on Thursday and Friday to provide an update but he was unable to reply by Friday’s deadline.
“If you want to reflect where our heads are at, where our position is, we are waiting (for) someone who is authorized to speak for the city, it can be the mayor, it can be the city manager, or it can be the police chief, someone has to acknowledge that the Greenville Police Department is part of the problem,” Cavellini said.