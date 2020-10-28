Halloween will look like a normal night downtown this year, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Due to COVID-19 mass gathering limits, there will not be a barricaded “event area” like in years past, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. Some bars will be open but, but only until 11 p.m. due to COVID-19, and roads will not be blocked, she said.
“Think of it like a ‘normal’ (or new-normal for this year) night downtown,” Hunter said in an email.
During Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s “Safer at Home” Order, bars are able to open but only outdoors and at 30 percent outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. All alcohol must be consumed outdoors and bars and restaurants are subject to the alcohol sales curfew of 11 p.m.
Gatherings cannot exceed limits of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Officials ask people to consider the amount of space needed to maintain social distancing before they invite others to gatherings.
The department is prepared if gatherings grow too large. In years past, officers have had to control large events outside of the downtown district.
State laws and city ordinances apply and will be enforced if necessary, Hunter said.
The East Carolina University Police Department will be working with Greenville officers to monitor gatherings, Hunter said. Department resources will be deployed downtown and additional officers will be deployed throughout the city.
Local governments are not restricting trick-or-treating, but the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidelines to help reduced the potential for spreading the virus.
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Wear a mask.
- The CDC’s page on trick-or-treating offers more information.
Hundreds of ECU students left Greenville after the university moved to online-only classes in August. Officials are encouraging students who stayed in town to be safe and obey state orders or face penalties under the Responsible Behavior Initiative.
ECU also is offering online activities including a virtual costume contest along with Halloween advice at news.ecu.edu/2020/10/26/halloweek-at-ecu.
State and local law enforcement also will conduct increased patrols through Nov. 1 to identify and remove impaired drivers during the annual Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.
As part of the effort, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program teamed up with law enforcement, traffic safety officials and crash survivors to remind everyone of the dangers of impaired driving in a YouTube video.
The video includes the account of teenagers who survived a crash last year, but lost their friend and grandmother due to the actions of an impaired driver.
Officials reported that about 231 children 14 and younger were killed in drunken-driving crashes in 2018 nationwide. Almost half of fatal vehicle crashes over the Halloween weekend involve an impaired driver, and about one quarter of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night involve an impaired driver.