A Greenville Police Department K-9 identified narcotics in a vehicle on Tuesday.
Alexander Purvis, 34, of Greenville was stopped in the area of Dickinson Avenue and Truman Street for having fictitious tags, the department reported. The smell of marijuana was present in the vehicle when officers approached, leading them to deploy K-9 officer Draco.
Draco conducted a walk-around and positively identified narcotics, later found to be crack cocaine, in the vehicle. Purvis was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Purvis also was found to have an active warrant for the sale and delivery of cocaine, the department said.
Purvis was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
Greenville
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Darden Drive, 3:25 p.m., March 9: burglary at residence. Laptop valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 10:52 p.m., March 10: man robbed at gunpoint at residence. $150 in cash stolen; case active.
- 420 E. Arlington Blvd., 8:55 p.m., March 10: iPhone stolen at Chipotle; case inactive.
- 3401 S. Memorial Blvd., 2:24 p.m., March 10: vehicle broken into at Eastern Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Shotgun, speaker system and backpack valued at $280 stolen; case active.
Assaults
2000 block Copper Beech Way, 12:27 a.m., March 11: woman assaulted in parking lot; resisting an officer also listed in incident report; case closed by arrest.
- 2400 block Trace Court, 8:38 p.m., March 10: woman assaulted via strangulation by known person; case closed by arrest.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 3:46 p.m., March 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block Old River Road, Greenville, 11:19 p.m., March 10: goat stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 5:58 p.m., March 10: break-in at residence; coins valued at $300 and house key stolen; case active.
- 700 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, 11:40 a.m., March 10: instruments valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5800 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 8:23 a.m., March 10: woman assaulted and seriously injured by spouse. Personal weapons involved; case active.
- 5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 1:56 p.m., March 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.