A man who rushed, assaulted and robbed a resident at Eastbrook Apartments remained at large on Monday but police are hoping footage from a doorbell camera will help apprehend him.
The incident took place about 8 p.m. in a second story vestibule at 201 Eastbrook Drive, which is located off of Greenville Boulevard south of 10th Street. It was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.
As the resident tried to unlock his door with grocery bags in hand, the robber ran up a staircase and attacked the man, striking and pushing him and pinning him against a wall. After several seconds he took the man’s wallet and ran away.
The owner of the doorbell camera commented on ring.com that the incident occurred in daylight and that the robber did not have a weapon.
Police released the video and posted it on social media on Sunday, asking the public to call them or CrimeStoppers if they recognized the robber.
As of Monday, the man had not been identified. Visit this story on reflector.com to view the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department 329-4300 or CrimeStoppers 758-7777.
CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.