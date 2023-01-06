Information remains limited in the case of a woman who was found dead during a wellness check at her Contentnea Street residence.

A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said Thursday that there was no obvious sign of forced entry at 300 Contentnea St. in west Greenville where the body of Barbara Fenner, 79, was found about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. Foul play is suspected in her death.

