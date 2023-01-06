Information remains limited in the case of a woman who was found dead during a wellness check at her Contentnea Street residence.
A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said Thursday that there was no obvious sign of forced entry at 300 Contentnea St. in west Greenville where the body of Barbara Fenner, 79, was found about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. Foul play is suspected in her death.
The department said Thursday that detectives have yet to release Fenner’s cause of death. An inquiry was made to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy as well as investigative and toxicology reports.
Fenner was last heard from on Dec. 24 according to reports, and a family member requested the wellness check, the department said. The location of her body and items found near the body suggested foul play the police department said.
Fenner was known in the community as the director of the West Greenville Community Development Corp., which promoted economic empowerment to low- and moderate-income individuals before the group dissipated.
The homicide was one of two that police responded to in a week. On Dec. 1 Deshawn Roundtree, 32, was shot and killed at his residence, 2125 Silver Maple Lane, Apt. 206, in the Copper Beech Apartment complex. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was shot in the leg and injured during the incident as well.
Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of 407 Beasley Drive, Greenville, was arrested at his residence Tuesday without incident. He was charged with murder and other charges in the shooting. Moore remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.
The police department said that detectives continue to track leads in the Copper Beech case.