Protestors gathered outside an East Carolina University fraternity on Tuesday after the university issued an alert that someone reported drink tampering resulted in a sexual assault at the house.
Video from the event shows a group of people chanting “Real men get consent” outside the Theta Chi fraternity house at 312 E. 11th St.
Officials received the report on Tuesday about an alleged Oct. 30 incident at the fraternity. Few details were provided in the alert. It said no suspect description was available.
The alert said drink tampering is an aggravated assault under the Clery Act, a federal law regulating campus crime policy. It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage,
ECU News Services clarified that higher education institutions that receive Title IV funding must comply with the Clery Act, under which institutions must issue a timely warning if the details of a report made to campus security authorities are consistent with the institution’s timely warning policy and the incident is considered by the institution to represent a serious or continuing threat to students and employees.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer with the Greenville Police Department, said that the department is investigating the alleged sexual assault but emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. A press statement said that department was notified of the possible sexual assault on Oct. 30 which took place in the time frame listed in the ECU Alert.
The department put out a release that drink tampering is not part of the department’s investigation at this time.
Hunter said the suspect in the sexual assault is unknown and that, to protect the victim, further details would not be released at this time.
This is not the first time Theta Chi has come under fire for alleged drink tampering. An ECU Alert last year alleged three incidents of drink tampering after three victims said they were given pre-poured drinks by someone at a party.
In the wake of the alert, social media posts called for the removal of the fraternity from campus. A petition on Change.org titled “Theta Chi: Remove Theta Chi from ECU” had accrued over 1,700 signatures by Wednesday.