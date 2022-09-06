The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
A post on the agency's Facebook page includes multiple photos that show an armed man wearing a white tank-top and tan pants robbing the Speedway on U.S. 258 North in Snow Hill.
The incident occurred about 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 1, the post said. Shortly after entering the store, the man displayed a weapon and demanded money before assaulting the store clerk and leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber is believed to have left in a dark sedan. The clerk sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins that included the theft of a firearm in July.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that Carlos Whitaker, 25, was arrested Sunday by Greenville Police on multiple outstanding warrants connected to the late July break-in of four vehicles on East Hanrahan Road. Whitaker was accused of stealing a handgun and other items from the vehicles.
A victim on July 26 had notified the sheriff's office their vehicle was broken into overnight. The release said an investigation by the office found other residents had been victims of similar crimes.
Whitaker is listed as homeless in the Pitt County Detention Center's online detainee search tool.
Whitaker was charged with four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; possess stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon; and three counts of misdemeanor larceny. He made his first appearance in Pitt County District Court on Tuesday.
Whitaker has prior arrests to include burglary in 2017 as well as breaking or entering vehicles in March 2016.