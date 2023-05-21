A Greene County man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to deputies and state agents to a trafficking amount of the drug fentanyl, the agency reported.

The search warrant was executed about 6 p.m. on May 15 at the couple’s residence on Browntown Road north of Kinston. Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents executed the warrant as part of an “extensive” drug investigation, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.