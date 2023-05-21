A Greene County man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to deputies and state agents to a trafficking amount of the drug fentanyl, the agency reported.
The search warrant was executed about 6 p.m. on May 15 at the couple’s residence on Browntown Road north of Kinston. Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents executed the warrant as part of an “extensive” drug investigation, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.
During the search approximately 54 grams of suspected fentanyl was located, as was paraphernalia for the sale and distribution of narcotics, the post said.
Tony James Rouse, 46, and Ashley Brooke Radford, 32, the residence’s occupants, were arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 17.
Both were jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $1,027,000 secured bond.
Suspect sought
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man connected to a November assault in Greenville, the agency reported over social media.
Jerry Steed, 51, is wanted for assaulting inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. An incident report related to his case said the assault occurred about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 1500 block of Roberson Drive, which is near N.C. 43 off of B. Stokes Road.
The victim was a 48-year-old woman listed as Steed’s girlfriend in the report, which states the victim suffered the loss of teeth. The victim was a resident of the location.
Two juveniles are listed on the report as well, though they are not victims in the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers, 758-7777. Reportants can submit tips anonymously and if a tip leads to an arrest can receive a cash reward.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
5659 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 3:54 p.m. May 17: wallet stolen from student at North Pitt High School. Cash taken; case status unknown.
317 Short Leaf Drive, 9:16 a.m. May 17: break-in reported at Bill Clark Homes construction site. Light fixtures valued at $5,000, tile valued at $300 stolen; case active.
400 block Northwest Acres Drive, 9:25 a.m. May 17: domestic break-in at residence by ex-partner; case active.
1900 block Redman Avenue, 8:30 p.m. May 16- 9:58 a.m. May 17: break-in at residence. Door knobs valued at $100, spray paint valued at $20 stolen; case active.
200 block Homestead Drive, 7:23 p.m. May 16- 7:24 p.m. May 17: break-in at residence; case active.
4112 N.C. 33 West, 8:55 p.m. May 17: alcohol valued at $50 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
2100 block Pactolus Highway, 3:30 a.m. May 17: Gator Sc-50 valued at $1,800, cellphone valued at $180 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
10:55 a.m. May 17: fight reported at Pitt County Courthouse; case closed by arrest.
2000 block Britlyn Lane, 3 a.m. May 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3400 block Briarcliff Drive, 11:48 a.m. May 15: identity theft reported; case inactive.
900 block Spring Forest Road, 6:30 p.m. May 15-6:50 a.m. May 16: vehicle broken into at residence. Debit card stolen; case inactive.
1200 block West Fourth Street, 9:03 a.m. May 16: break-in at residence. Cell phone valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
100 block Kristin Drive, 10:42 a.m. May 16: debit card stolen from residence; case inactive.
3100 Stantonsburg Road, 11:40 a.m. May 16: bandana valued at $5 stolen at Dollar General. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
400 Nash St., 11:45-3:03 p.m. May 17: bicycle valued at $200 stolen from C.M. Eppes Recreation Center; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:07 p.m. May 17: items valued at $109 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
400 block Nash Street, 8:54 p.m. May 17: break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $400; case inactive.
Assaults
1200 block Park West Drive, 9-10:15 p.m. May 16: woman assaulted at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $20; case active.
1000 S. Memorial Drive, 11:18 p.m. May 16: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Fairfield Inn & Suites; case active.