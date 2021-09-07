A woman was arrested in Pitt County Saturday for allegedly setting her mother’s porch on fire.
The Greenville Police Department on Tuesday said that officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Jones Street at midnight, following reports of a fire. Greenville Fire-Rescue also responded to the blaze.
An investigation led police to believe that Jacquea Cox, 25, of 1605 East Cone Blvd., Greensboro, started the fire following a dispute with her family. The department said Tuesday that some kind of accelerant was used but its type was not yet determined.
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was injured.
The department reported that a fire marshal dubbed the cause of the fire an “intentional burn” and that the damage was contained to the outside porch of the home. The amount of damage was not indicated in reports.
Cox was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. She appeared in Pitt County District Court on Tuesday and was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.