Greenville City Council members suggested better communication was needed from Department of Transportation after learning bike lanes were not part of improvement plans for Dickinson Avenue.
The state is gearing up for a $15.2 million upgrade of Dickinson from between Memorial Drive to Reade Circle. The work includes repairs to the existing drainage systems; replacing the materials under the pavement; repaving and restriping the roadway; and improving pedestrian accommodations along the 1.3-mile corridor.
Up until last week NCDOT’s project webpage and printed materials said “bicycle accommodations” were part of the project. The webpage and a video explaining the project have since been modified to remove the reference to bicycles, resident engineer Sara Lentine said.
Council members quizzed Lentine and city staff about the lack of bike lanes during its Monday meeting. City Manager Ann E. Wall said lanes were removed because business owners thought on-street parking should be preserved.
Lentine, also manager for the project, said when the question of bicycle lanes was raised during a project update meeting on March 8, she reviewed the maps used during input sessions held in either 2013 or 2014.
The project maps never included bicycle but there were notations that they would be considered for the project, Lentine said.
“The teams have changed during that time,” Lentine said. “From what I understand from everybody looking into it, there was some discussion between the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation about what was preferred. From what I understand what was preferred was to maintain those parking spaces in the business district, which doesn’t allow us to have bike lanes.”
“When the conversations came up, the property owners and business owners along Dickinson Avenue expressed a great desire to retain on-street parking,” Wall said. Staff understood the concerns about parking in the area.
“I am not aware of conversations relative to bike lanes,” Wall said.
“There was an extraordinary back and forth between the public, city and (transportation department) about the project design,” Councilman Rick Smiley said.
He asked if it was common to not go back to stakeholders and confirm what the design should be. Smiley asked if it was ever considered that the plan might need to be updated.
The situation was further complicated because the state was starting the right-of-way acquisition process when the project and others across the state were put on hold because NCDOT was experiencing financial shortfalls.
Lentine said while there was discussion about including bicycle lanes on the roadway a decision was made to prioritize on-street parking.
“We’ve had a significant amount of off-street parking put in since then,” Councilman Will Bell said. “Is there time for any input from the city?”
The plans can’t be altered, Lentine said, because bids for the project were opened on Tuesday.
Lentine said NCDOT is considering adding sharrows, images of bicyclists and arrows that indicate drivers should recognize cyclists are using the roadway.
Mayor P.J. Connelly was frustrated because NCDOT is no longer providing regular updates on highway and street improvement projects planned for the Greenville area. Lentine said that’s because the projects are still on hold.
Connelly said NCDOT and the city would have benefited if an update had been held when the project started moving forward and not waiting until the bids were about to be opened.
At the very least there should be some type of public display so people can understand what type of modifications might be made.
“You’ve been working with staff but the rest of us might not know what is going on,” Connelly said.
Greenway delay
The discovery that a sewer line not inline with existing manholes has forced the city to rework a section of the South Tar Greenway, requiring the city to pay an additional $249,593 to extend its construction engineering and inspection services agreement with SEPI Inc. of Raleigh.
Nearly 99 percent of the greenway project between Pitt and Nash streets is completed, said city civil engineer Raynor.
As the construction team prepared to install steel pilings in an area near the CSX rail lines, it was discovered that a sanitary sewer line was in the build area. It also happened to be in CSX’s right-of-way, Raynor said, which required the railroad company to be involved in finding a solution.
“You know anytime the railroad is involved the (process) slows down,” Raynor said.
It was decided that relocating the steel piles was the best solution but redesigning that section of the project and its construction will push the project’s completion date past the city’s contract with SEPI Inc., requiring the contract extension.