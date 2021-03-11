A Greenville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 1100 block of U.S. 64 Alternate near Latham Road in Bethel at 1:43 p.m. on Monday.
Investigation revealed that the incident was part of an ongoing feud between two parties, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Alton Antonio Evely, 29, of 1209 Myrtle St., in Greenville was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Evely was arrested on Tuesday for one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.
Last February, Evely was arrested for possession of a Schedule II narcotic and was on probation at the time of the most recent arrest. He also has prior felonies for larceny and breaking and entering.
Evely was booked under a $625,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.