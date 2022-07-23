A Greenville man accused of spying on, and photographing, women and a juvenile in various states of undress and stealing from his employer was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office last week.
A release said the residence of Eric Zobre, 39, of 4101 Elkin Ridge Road, was searched under warrant by the sheriff’s office leading to the discovery of a camera and other electronic devices, as well as various suspicious items matching ones believed to belong to Zobre’s employer, Grady White Boats.
The electronics were found to hold “numerous images of women in various states of undress,” the release said, and investigation by Pitt County detectives and Atlantic Beach Police connected them to multiple female victims who’d been secretly photographed in bathrooms. One victim was a juvenile.
The devices had photos from previous romantic partners of Zobre’s, matching pictures a witness had described being shown by Zobre to humiliate her.
The witness had come forward to report Zobre’s photos, peeping and thefts after Zobre in December was found to be in violation of a domestic violence protective order and arrested.
Grady White Boats confirmed the items in Zobre’s residence matched things apparently stolen from their business, the release said.
Zobre on July 15 was arrested on charges of: two counts of secret peeping; nine counts possession of images from secret peeping; disclosure of private images; third-degree sexual exploitation of minor; larceny by employee; and two counts of violation of domestic violence protective order. Those charges are between Pitt and Carteret counties.
Zobre was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he remains under a $1.375 million secured bond. Additional charges may be pending. Anyone with information is asked to call 830-4141.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3519 N.C. 43 N., Greenville, 12 a.m. July 17- 7:05 a.m. July 20: lottery tickets valued at $496 stolen from Speedway by employee; case active.
2600 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 12 p.m. April 1- 12 p.m. May 1: fraud reported; case active.
5300 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 12 a.m. March 1- 12 p.m. July 20: gray Lexus Rx350 valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
4112 N.C. 33 W., Greenville, 12:22 p.m. July 20: clothes valued at $1 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
4112 N.C. 33 W., Greenville, 12:57 p.m. July 21: blankets valued at $40 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
Assaults
600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 7:36 a.m. July 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
1100 block Fairbanks Court, Greenville, 10:47 a.m. July 21: man assaulted with motor vehicle at residence; case active.
700 block Holland Road, Greenville, 11:26 a.m. July 21: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
3300 block East 10th Street, 12 p.m. May 28- 10 a.m. July 16: break in at residence. Damage to residence valued at $250; case inactive.
3108 S. Memorial Drive, 1 p.m. July 13- 10:27 a.m. July 20: copper pipes valued at $3,117.05 stolen from Ferguson Enterprises; case active.
2100 block Flagstone Court, 7:51 a.m. July 19- 715 a.m. July 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
100 block Chandler Drive, 11 p.m. July 19- 7 a.m. July 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Cologne valued at $20, toy valued at $80 stolen; case active.
300 block Clairmont Cirlce, 8 a.m. July 5- 1:57 p.m. July 21: blue Ford Expedition valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:08 p.m. July 21: dress, romper valued at $87.98 stolen at Greenville Mall; case closed by citation.
Assaults
400 block Nash Street, 8:40 a.m. July 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
100 block Chilwel Court, 5:42 a.m. July 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.