Authorities say approximately 50 grams of fentanyl and heroin have been removed from Pitt County as the result of an investigation that led to the arrest of a Greenville man on Friday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that Deshon Davis, 30, of 3240 Mosely Drive, was arrested and charged with 21 counts related to the sale of controlled substances.
A release said that Davis’ arrest was part of a month-long investigation by the office. The office’s Special Operations Unit was tasked with serving Davis’ arrest warrant. The release said that Davis fled on foot and physically resisted efforts to place him in custody.
The release said that, after apprehending Davis, detectives found approximately 20 grams of heroin and fentanyl, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine and numerous MDMA pills. The execution of a search warrant at his residence yielded the discovery of additional MDMA pills.
Davis was charged with two counts of level II trafficking in heroin/fentanyl by possession; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin/fentanyl; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver MDMA; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance; five counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin/fentanyl; felony conspiracy to traffic in heroin/fentanyl; three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance; and two counts of resist, delay, or obstruct law enforcement.
Davis is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,054,000 secured bond.